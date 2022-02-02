Carrom trials on Feb 10

Srinagar: J&K Carrom Association is going to conduct open selection trials for J&K players at Carrom Hall, SK Indoor Stadium Srinagar on Febuary 10.
The trials would be conducted to select J&K players for the upcoming senior National Carrom championship scheduled to be held in Mumbai from March 30 to April 3.
Association has asked clubs, district units to register their players by email: jkcarrom@gmail.com.
Players have been asked to carry the original ID proof (photo ID with address) and requested to Follow all the SOPís of Covid-19 as per Govt. Advisory/Guidelines.
For further information, players have been asked to contact, Secretary Arif Sultan Khan on 9906767529 or General Secretary Adil Shah on 9070000093.