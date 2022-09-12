Chakshu Mahajan wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship

Srinagar: At the 2018 Srinagar Open Tennis Championship, Chakshu Mahajan won the men’s singles title on Monday, while Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain successfully defended their doubles crown.
In the championship match at Gindun Sports Complex in Rajbagh, Mahajan defeated 20-year-old Chirag Dogra in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6.
Mahajan had defeated Rashid, a local player and the tournament favourite, in the semifinals with an astonishing victory of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 after rallying from a set down.
In the doubles event, Moazzam and Haider defeated the formidable pair of Nadeem Samdani and Jay Kumar in straight sets. They beat the men from CRPF 7-5, 7-6.
In the veteran’s event (45 years and above), Nadeem Samdani won the title, beating Gurmeet Singh 6-0, 6-1.
In the boy’s U-12 category final, Mohammad Qais prevailed over Mohammad Usman.
More than 40 players -- including six from Jammu -- participated in the three-day tournament, which is organised annually by District Lawn Tennis Association (DLTA) Srinagar in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association.