Chakshu Mahajan wins Srinagar Open Tennis Championship

Srinagar: At the 2018 Srinagar Open Tennis Championship, Chakshu Mahajan won the men’s singles title on Monday, while Moazzam Rashid and Haider Hussain successfully defended their doubles crown.

In the championship match at Gindun Sports Complex in Rajbagh, Mahajan defeated 20-year-old Chirag Dogra in straight sets, 6-3, 7-6.

Mahajan had defeated Rashid, a local player and the tournament favourite, in the semifinals with an astonishing victory of 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 after rallying from a set down.