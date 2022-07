Srinagar: Alsaba Athwajan beat PHE-XI while Rajbagh Panthers beat Chanapora Black Caps in the Champions T20 Knockout Tournament that started at Harnambal Natipora here Tuesday.

In the first match of the day, Alsaba Athwajan beat PHE-XI by 12 runs while in the second match of the day, Rajbagh Panthers beat Chanapora Black Caps by 3 runs.

The opening day matches saw the participation of players like Abid Nabi and Adil Reshi.