Chief Secretary e-inaugurates 77 sports projects

Jammu: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today e-inaugurated 77 projects completed under the Capex budget by the Youth Services and Sports Department, and dedicated the newly created assets to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir.

The event was attended by Principal Secretary, Youth Services and Sports (YSS) Department, Director Youth Services and Sports Department, Secretary, Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, and other senior officers of the Department.

The sports-related infrastructural projects have been completed at an estimated cost of Rs. 28.57 crore and include development of playfields, construction of sports halls, courts and buildings, and stadium illumination.