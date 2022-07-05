Chisti siblings to represent India in Georgia

The duo have been training over the years under NIS-qualified Wushu Coach Asif Hussain and he has termed it a proud moment for the whole J&K.

“Both the sisters are highly skilled and talented. Over the years they have worked very hard to secure various medals at the National level,” Asif said.

“It will be now a new challenge for both of them. I am confident that they will make the whole J&K proud by shining at the International level. They have the ability to do that and no one should be surprised if they come out flying from the championship,” he added.