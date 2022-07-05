Chisti siblings to represent India in Georgia

Srinagar: The multiple National medal winners, Wushu Martial Art players Ayeera Chisti and Ansa Chisti are set to represent India in Georgia.
The sister duo of Ayeera and Ansa would be representing the Country in the Wushu International championship scheduled to be held in Georgia from August 2 to 7.
Both the sisters during the last few years have won around 14 medals in Wushu at the National level and have been part of various National camps. They have been dominating their respective age and weight divisions and are now set to play on the International stage.
The duo have been training over the years under NIS-qualified Wushu Coach Asif Hussain and he has termed it a proud moment for the whole J&K.
“Both the sisters are highly skilled and talented. Over the years they have worked very hard to secure various medals at the National level,” Asif said.
“It will be now a new challenge for both of them. I am confident that they will make the whole J&K proud by shining at the International level. They have the ability to do that and no one should be surprised if they come out flying from the championship,” he added.