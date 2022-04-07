CK Nayudu Trophy | Bowlers put J&K in sight of win against Tripura

Srinagar: J&K dominated the third day's play with both bat ball against Tripura in the match of Col CK Nayudu Trophy tournament at Karnail Singh Stadium Delhi on Thursday.
The third day's play ended with J&K's second inning score of 24 without any loss of wicket. They need 107 runs to win with 10 wickets in hand.
Earlier J&K had earned a first-inning lead in the morning and then went on to bundle out Tripura for 151 run total in the second inning to set the foundation for an outright win.
The third day's play started with J&K resuming from an overnight score of 254 for six. The whole team got all out for 300, earning a first-inning lead of 21 runs. Overnight unbeaten batsman Shivansh Sharma scored 91 while Nasir Lone scored 33.
In its second inning, Tripura was bowled out for 151 runs total. Bikram Kumar with 43 and Sridham Paul with 34 were the highest scorers for them. For J&K, Nasir Lone bowled brilliantly taking a four-wicket haul while Taizeem Tak took three.
J&K needed 130 runs to win the match. At the end of the third day's play, they were 24 without any loss of wicket. Arya Thakur was batting on 17 while Nipun Verma was on five. Earlier on the first day, Tripura got all out for 279 runs total in 88.5 overs.
Bikram Kumar Das with 112 run knock was the highest scorer for them while Sridham Paul scored 59. SD Debarma scored 30. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra took four wickets each while Waseem Bashir and Taizeem Tak one wicket each.