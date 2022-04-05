CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Day 1: J&K bundle out Tripura for 279

Tripura opted to bat first after winning the toss. The whole team got all out for 279 runs total in 88.5 overs.

Bikram Kumar Das with 112 run knock was the highest scorer for them while Sridham Paul scored 59.

SD Debarma scored 30. For J&K, Abid Mushtaq and Sahil Lotra took four wickets each while Waseem Bashir and Taizeem Tak one wicket each.