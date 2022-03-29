CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Musaif Ajaz’s century powers J&K to 302/7

Srinagar: A brilliant century by Musaif Ajaz took J&K’s total to 302 for the loss of seven wickets against Punjab on the first day of Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi on Tuesday.

At the end of the first day’s play, J&K were 302 for the loss of seven wickets. Sahil Lotra was batting on 53 with Auqib Nabi who was yet to open his account.