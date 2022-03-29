CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Musaif Ajaz’s century powers J&K to 302/7

Srinagar: A brilliant century by Musaif Ajaz took J&K’s total to 302 for the loss of seven wickets against Punjab on the first day of Col. CK Nayudu Trophy match at Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi on Tuesday.
At the end of the first day’s play, J&K were 302 for the loss of seven wickets. Sahil Lotra was batting on 53 with Auqib Nabi who was yet to open his account.
Earlier J&K batting first, lost a quick wicket at the top leaving team reeling at 79 for the loss of four wickets. Skipper Shubham Pundir then formed a stand with Musaif taking the score to 145. Pundir was the fifth wicket to fall in the J&K inning after scoring 38.
Musaif in middle was joined by Nasir Lone who stitched another partnership with Musaif to take J&K’s total to the 200 run mark. Nasir Lone was the sixth wicket to fall in the inning, scoring 28. After that Sahil Lotra joined Musaif in the middle.
The duo batted brilliantly and formed a big stand to take J&K’s total to 300 run mark. At that moment Musaif lost his composure and got out after scoring 112 run knock.
The play was halted shortly after that with total on 302 for the loss of seven wickets. For Punjab Aryaman took two wickets while Samvir Singh took one.
J&K having set batsman Sahil Lotra in the middle along with experienced all-rounder Auqib Nabi would hope to put a big total on board in the first inning on Wednesday.