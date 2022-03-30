CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Punjab in driver’s seat against J&K at end of day 2

Srinagar: Punjab dominated the second day’s play against J&K in the match of Col CK Nayudu trophy tournament at Arun Jaitley stadium Delhi on Wednesday.
After bowling J&K all out for 320 runs, Punjab went on to end the second day’s play on 309 for the loss of only two wickets. They trail J&K’s first-inning total by only 11 runs with eight wickets in hand.
Earlier day play started with J&K resuming their inning from an overnight total of 302 runs for the loss of seven wickets.
They could add only 18 runs to the total as the whole team got all out for 320.
Overnight unbeaten batsman Sahil Lotra got out for 62 while Auqib Nabi could score only six. For Punjab Gurnoor took three wickets.
In reply, Punjab batsman dominated J&K bowlers, smashing them to all corners. They were 309 for the loss of only two wickets at the end of the second day’s play.
Pukhraj Mann was batting on 146 run knock while ad Sanvir Singh on 62. Vishwapreet had scored 87 runs. For J&K, Nasir Lone claimed both the wickets.