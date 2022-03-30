CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Punjab in driver’s seat against J&K at end of day 2

Srinagar: Punjab dominated the second day’s play against J&K in the match of Col CK Nayudu trophy tournament at Arun Jaitley stadium Delhi on Wednesday.

After bowling J&K all out for 320 runs, Punjab went on to end the second day’s play on 309 for the loss of only two wickets. They trail J&K’s first-inning total by only 11 runs with eight wickets in hand.