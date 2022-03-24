CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Shubham’s ton helps J&K score 375/9

Srinagar: A century by Shubham Pundir and half-centuries by Kanhaiya Wadhwan and Nasir Lone helped J&K end the third day's play on 375 for the loss of nine wickets against Bengal in the ongoing under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at ArunJaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Despite scoring 375 runs so far in the first inning, J&K still trail Bengal's first-inning total of 512 by 137 runs with only one wicket in hand. They are likely to concede the first-inning lead in the match.