CK NAYUDU TROPHY | Shubham’s ton helps J&K score 375/9

Srinagar: A century by Shubham Pundir and half-centuries by Kanhaiya Wadhwan and Nasir Lone helped J&K end the third day's play on 375 for the loss of nine wickets against Bengal in the ongoing under-25 Col CK Nayudu Trophy match at ArunJaitley Stadium on Thursday.
Despite scoring 375 runs so far in the first inning, J&K still trail Bengal's first-inning total of 512 by 137 runs with only one wicket in hand. They are likely to concede the first-inning lead in the match.
Earlier J&K resumed the third day's play from overnight 121 for the loss of three wickets. ShubhamPundir went on to score 121 run knock while KanhaiyaWadhwan scored 62 and Nasir Lone scored 54. AbidMushtaq contributed with 38 while SahilLotra is batting on 18.
For Bengal, Muhammad Kaif took three wickets while KaiziJunaidSaif took two.
Earlier, Bengal had scored,512 runs in the first inning. Sudeep Kumar scored 115 run knock for them while as Ankur Paul 89 and KaushikMaity 76. For J&K, medium-pacer AuqibNabi bagged three wickets, off-spinner Lotra took two wickets, while Lone NasirMuzaffar, AbidMushtaq, Shubham Singh Pundir and MusaifAjaz claimed one wicket each.