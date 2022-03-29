Court directs Secretary JKSC to undertake process for conducting JKFA elections

Srinagar: A Court here directed the Secretary J&K Sports Council to undertake the process for conducting elections of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) on May 8.
Court of 4th Additional District Judge Srinagar issued the direction after perusing a communication dated 25.03. 2022, which was placed on record.
The Communication addressed to secretary J&K Sports Council by the General Secretary indicated that “since the tenure of the Association is expiring on 12 May, it has been decided to conduct the elections of JKFA on May 8, 2022 as per the guidelines issued by the J&K sports Council and All India Football Association”.
Through the medium of the communication Secretary Sports Council has been asked to depute the returning officer and the observers for conduct of the elections and to provide a copy of the latest guidelines regarding the holding of the elections.
“ Accordingly the secretary of the sports council is directed to undertake the process for conducting election in the manner provided under the Constitution of the Association and guidelines of Sports Council based on the circular already issued” , the court said.
The Court issued the directions while disposing of a suit titled Nazir Ahmad Andrabi and ors versus Jammu and Kashmir Football Association Bakshi Stadium Srinagar/ Abi Guzar Srinagar through its Secretary Bashir Ahmad Shah.