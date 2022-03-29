Court directs Secretary JKSC to undertake process for conducting JKFA elections

Srinagar: A Court here directed the Secretary J&K Sports Council to undertake the process for conducting elections of Jammu and Kashmir Football Association (JKFA) on May 8.

Court of 4th Additional District Judge Srinagar issued the direction after perusing a communication dated 25.03. 2022, which was placed on record.

The Communication addressed to secretary J&K Sports Council by the General Secretary indicated that “since the tenure of the Association is expiring on 12 May, it has been decided to conduct the elections of JKFA on May 8, 2022 as per the guidelines issued by the J&K sports Council and All India Football Association”.