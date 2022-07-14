Srinagar: The inaugural exhibition match of the Friends Football tournament was played at Arampora Sumbal on Wednesday.
In the match Court Road, FC Srinagar clashed with Ali Jana FC Srinagar.
The outcome of the match couldn’t be decided in the normal time and was taken to penalties where Court Road FC beat Ali Jana FC by 4-3.
Umaid of Court Road FC was declared man of the match.
Former Indian football team skipper Abdul Majeed Kakroo was a guest on the occasion and distributed prizes among the winners.