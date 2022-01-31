COVID derails skiing activities in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Amid the rise in COVID cases in Kashmir, skiing enthusiasts have started giving a miss to skiing activities at Gulmarg leaving ski club owners high and dry.
The owners of ski clubs who are associated with the business say that the client flow has been drastically reduced in January.
Inayat Ahmed from Himalayan Ski School says that they had bookings till the end of February but due to COVID they are facing massive cancellations.
“I faced over a dozen of cancellations in a single go. Most of the bookings are in groups and that is why many clients are connected to single bookings. We have been looking forward to a huge flow of ski enthusiasts and luckily we had enough bookings but due to COVID many clients got cold feet which led to cancellations,” Ahmed said.
Tourism players who are associated with the ski business at Gulmarg said that there was already zero flow of international skiers. They said that they have been relying on the domestic skiers but the COVID proved to be a spoilsport.
Digital marketing head of Kashmir Heli-Ski, Mudasir Ali said that their 100 percent of clients were from the international market. He said since the COVID resurgence, they have closed the operations at Gulmarg.
“We mostly cater to high-end customers from abroad. The flow was badly affected due to COVID and with zero international skiers, we closed our operations.”
“We have been doing most of our business with foreign clients and as a marketing head, our target was ski enthusiasts from abroad but COVID changed everything,” he said.
Ski club owners who have now been catering to local clients say that due to COVID, the influx of skiers has witnessed a downward trend in January. They say that although the bookings for February are intact, however, they fear more cancellations if the cases kept going up.
Shahid Rasool who runs the Gulmarg Ski club said that he faced around 40 percent cancellation in the month of January.
Every year, these ski clubs organize packages for skiing, snowboarding, and other snow adventure at Gulmarg. Ski club owners work in different groups to attend to multiple tourists. They usually work in a team of 30-40 people including drivers, helpers, guides, and instructors who earn from this business.
They said that a good skiing season brings good business to everyone even if they are not directly linked to ski clubs. Now as the cases of COVID have risen and they are facing cancellations, these ski club owners say that they are facing uncertainty.