COVID derails skiing activities in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Amid the rise in COVID cases in Kashmir, skiing enthusiasts have started giving a miss to skiing activities at Gulmarg leaving ski club owners high and dry.

The owners of ski clubs who are associated with the business say that the client flow has been drastically reduced in January.

Inayat Ahmed from Himalayan Ski School says that they had bookings till the end of February but due to COVID they are facing massive cancellations.