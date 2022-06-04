Cricket match for specially-abled players held in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Ganderbal on Saturday organised a cricket match in collaboration with Wheel Chair Association for specially-abled male cricket players at Qamaria Higher Secondary school ground.
As per the statement, the match was played between the Ganderbal team and the Budgam team. Ganderbal won the toss and elected to bat.
They set a target of 168 in 15 overs. While chasing the target BPC team bundled on 118 and Ganderbal won the match comprehensively by 47 runs.
District Youth Services and Sports Officer Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal was the chief guest on the occasion who distributed trophies and certificates among the winning team and participants respectively.