Cricket tournament concludes in Nowshera

Rajouri: A cricket tournament organised by Jammu and Kashmir police at Nowshera stadium under its civic action program concluded on Tuesday.
A total of eight teams from different areas of Nowshera participated in the tournament.
The final match of the tournament was played between Friends Cricket Club Bagnoti and Nowshera Cricket Club in which the former came up as the winner of the tournament.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Muhammad Aslam was present as chief guest on this occasion with other dignitaries present on the occasion were Additional SP Nowshera Amit Verma, Municipality chairman Nowshera, Principal GDC Nowshera, SDPO Nowshera Tausif Ahmed, SHO Nowshera Rajesh Jasrotia.
Prizes were also distributed to the winner, runners up, a man of the match, man of the series players and consolation prizes were distributed to the participants of the tournament.
Besides, students of GDC Nowshera performed a Bhangra dance at the end of the event.
SSP Rajouri mentioned that sports are the best means to eradicate social evils by positively channelising the energy of youth.
He further stated that sports events under Civic Action Programme (CAP) were organised across the district with the same aim and appreciated the contribution of all who were instrumental in organizing this tournament.