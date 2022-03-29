Cricketer Chetan Sharma hands certificate of excellence to Aryans College

Srinagar: Aryans College of Law Chandigarh was awarded with the Certificate of Excellence for Best Private Law College in Punjab.
The certificate was conferred to College by former cricketer turned politician, Chetan Sharma.
The certificate of excellence was received by Dr Garima Thakur, Deputy Director and Richa Chugh, Coordinator, Aryans Group. The ceremony was organized by WBR Corporation, New Delhi.
This is consecutively the second time Aryans got recognition for the best private law college in Punjab.