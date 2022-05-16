CRPF kickstarts football tournament in Bandipora

Bandipora: Under Civic Action Programme, a talent hunt under-17 Football Tournament was kickstarted on Monday by 3Bn CRPF at SK stadium of north Kashmir’s Bamdipora district.
As per the statement, the tournament was graced by Rakesh Sharma, Commandant 3 Bn CRPF who was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
“A total of eight teams (one from Gurez, two from Hajin and 05 from Bandipora)are participating in the tournament.”
Sharma while speaking on the occasion said the tournament is an initiative towards promoting students and bringing forth the importance of sports in the holistic development of the younger generation.
Sports, according to Sharma, are greatly instrumental in shaping a child’s personality and this football tournament would work as a confidence booster.
He further advised the teams to always remember that practice always pays off, maintaining team spirit and last but not least, participants must learn to bounce back in case they do not win.
Rakesh Chandra, Second - in Command, Ramanand, Assistant Commandant, Ankit Kumar Gupta, Assistant Commandant, Inspector Arun Kumar Singh and other officials of CRPF were present on this occasion.