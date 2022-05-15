CS kick starts ‘Spirit of Adventure' from Harwan

Srinagar: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta today showed green flag to the wholesome adventure activities of Tourism Department started here from the Zabarwan hills at Harwan.
These include a number of activities organized under the tagline of ‘Spirit of Adventure & Healthy Life’. The adventure activities include Paragliding from Astanmarg top to Chandpora ground. The flight covers a vertical drop of 2000 ft which is considered a feast to adventure lovers and tourists.
Dr Mehta applauded the department for conducting such activities. He termed them interesting and appealing to all irrespective of class or category in the society. He remarked that J&K has a great potential in such adventurous activities and it has to be fully tapped for the overall benefit of all the stakeholders, particularly poorer sections of society who get left out due to remoteness.
Astanmarg, it may be mentioned here, is a meadow on top of Zabarwan range near Srinagar city at a height of 7300 feet above sea level and overlooks Dal lake, Mahadev peak, Dachigam National Park, Mughal Gardens, Hariparbat fort and other scenic spots in Srinagar.
The other adventure activities being planned by the Department include Mountain Biking and trekking activities upto and around Astanmarg besides a cycling trail from the city upto the upper belt of Dara.
Many adventure players participated in different activities conducted throughout the day. It was also informed that this tourism season many more activities are planned under this adventure program.
The Department has introduced this feature as an added attraction for the tourists. In this direction many new trekking routes were thrown open for trekkers last year to provide the tourists a list of 75 new destinations to explore.
On the occasion the Principal Secretary Information, Rohit Kansal; Secretary Tourism, Sarmad Hafeez; MD, J&K Cable Car Corporation, and Director Tourism, GN Itoo besides other officers and officials of the department were also present.