CS kick starts ‘Spirit of Adventure' from Harwan

Dr Mehta applauded the department for conducting such activities. He termed them interesting and appealing to all irrespective of class or category in the society. He remarked that J&K has a great potential in such adventurous activities and it has to be fully tapped for the overall benefit of all the stakeholders, particularly poorer sections of society who get left out due to remoteness.

Astanmarg, it may be mentioned here, is a meadow on top of Zabarwan range near Srinagar city at a height of 7300 feet above sea level and overlooks Dal lake, Mahadev peak, Dachigam National Park, Mughal Gardens, Hariparbat fort and other scenic spots in Srinagar.