CUK’s Deptt of Politics win inaugural match

Ganderbal: Central University of Kashmir (CUK) started the T-10 Inter-Departmental Cosco Cricket Tournament at Tullamulla Campus here on Tuesday.
Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Farooq Ahmad Shah was the chief guest on the occasion while Director Campus, Prof. Shahid Rasool, Dean School of Education, Prof. Syed Zahoor Geelani, Dean Students Welfare Dr Mehraj-Ud-Din Shah, Coordinator Department of Physical Education Dr Somanpreet Singh and Coordinator University Sports Dr Muhammad Muzamil Shah were also present.
The inaugural match was played between the Department of Education and the Department of Politics and Governance.
Winning the toss, the Education department chose to bowl first and the players of the department of Politics and Governance posted a decent score of 85 runs.
Chasing the required target, the Department of Education fell short by 26 runs.
The said tournament is being organized by the Department of Physical Education in collaboration with the Department of Students Welfare.