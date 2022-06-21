CURTAIN RAISER | National Rowing Championship in Srinagar begins today

Srinagar: The stage is set for the first-ever Rowing National Championship in Srinagar as the 23rd Sub-junior and 5th Inter-State Challenger National Rowing Championship would be inaugurated at SKICC here on Wednesday.

Around 700 players and officials belonging to 25 States, and Union Territories from different parts of the country have arrived in Srinagar for the event.

It will be the first time ever that the National championship of Rowing would be hosted in J&K. The championship is expected to be inaugurated on Wednesday by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha.