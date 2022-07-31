CWG 2022 | Jeremy Lalrinnunga wins gold medal

Birmingham: Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was in a daze as he set about to warm up for the Men's 67 kg division competition at the Commonwealth Games here.

The 19-year-old weightlifter, the favourite for the gold medal going by past performance, felt pain in his left thigh and hips region and it was so uncomfortable that he could not lift his usual weights during warm-up, managing a below-par 140 in clean and jerk.

But the star Indian weightlifter fought through the pain barrier on Sunday and came up with a brilliant performance to clinch a gold medal in the Men's 67 kg division at the NEC Hall 3 at Solihull -- the total aggregate of 300kg helping him write and rewrite the Games Records on four occasions in all.

This was India's second gold medal in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, adding to the one that Mirabai Chanu won in women's 49 kg on Saturday. Jeremy's effort also took India's total tally a the Commonwealth Games 2022 to five medals -- two gold, two silver and one bronze -- all coming in weightlifting.