CWG: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

Indian women's cricket player Yastika Bhatia celebrates the wicket during a match against Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham on Sunday. India won the match by eight-wicket.
Press Trust of India

Birmingham: India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.

Renuka Singh (1/20), Meghna Singh (1/21) and Shafali Verma (1/8) snapped one wicket each.

For Pakistan, opener Muneeba Ali was the top scorer with a 30-ball 32.

In reply, India overhauled the target in 11.4 overs with Smriti Mandhana smashing an unbeaten 42-ball 63.

