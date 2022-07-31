CWG: India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in rain-hit T20

Birmingham: India produced a splendid show to notch up a dominating eight-wicket win over Pakistan in a rain-hit women's group A match of the 22nd Commonwealth Games here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Pakistan folded for 99 with Sneh Rana (2/15) and Radha Yadav (2/18) taking two wickets each after the match was reduced to 18 overs a side affair due to rain.