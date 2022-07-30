CWG: Lifter Sargar opens India’s account with silver; bronze for Gururaja

Birmingham: Partially fulfilling the promise he made to himself four years back, young Sanket Sargar won a silver medal while Gururaja Poojary made a successful switch to Olympic weight category, as weightlifters put India on medal tally at the Commonwealth Games here Saturday.
Sargar targetted a gold medal but injured his right elbow while attempting to lift 139kg in his second clean and jerk attempt to eventually settle for a second place in 55kg category.
The 21-year-old managed a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish just one kilogram behind Malaysia’s Mohamad Aniq, who smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold.
Sri Lanka’s Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.
Later Gururaja, the silver medalist at Gold Coast 2018, finished third in 61kg to clinch India’s first ever CWG medal in this weight category.
Gururaj was placed fourth after snatch competition. He lifted 151kg in his final clean and jerk attempt to to seal the bronze with a total lift of 269kg, edging out Canada’s Youri Simard (119kg).
Malaysian Aznil Bidin shattered two Games records lifting 127kg (snatch) and 158kg (clean and jerk) to successfully defend his 2018 CWG title with a massive lift of 285kg.
Papua New Guinea’s Morea Baru won the silver lifting a total of 273kg (121+152).
For Sargar, who was managing a paan shop with his father in Sangli, Maharashtra it indeed is a feat to cherish. Life has thrown challenges at him and he accepted them with grace and found a way to overcome them with sheer dedication.