Danish Farooq in Indian football team camp for Bahrain, Belarus matches

Danish and Anwar are potential replacement for the star footballers Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan after the pair pulled out from the national camp. The 38-member contingent for the camp was named by Coach Igor Stimac. The selected players are scheduled to assemble in Pune from March 10 while as training will start from next day.

The contingent will be flying to Bahrain on March 21. Team is scheduled to play Bahrain on March 23, and Belarus on March 26.

Danish who this year joined Bengaluru from Real Kashmir FC, was one of the star players for Bengaluru side in ISL. He not only was goal scorer but played his part in assists as well. Danish was also active in assisting the defence when needed and with his commitment and all-round performance he has impressed one and all. In the 17 matches played, Danish scored three goals and had two assists. He was regular in the starting XI of the club.