Danish Farooq in Indian football team camp for Bahrain, Belarus matches

Srinagar: The current top football star of Kashmir, Danish Farooq has made another giant stride, as he was on Tuesday named in Indian football team camp for the upcoming International friendlies.
Danish Farooq who this season played in Indian Super League (ISL) for Bengaluru FC has impressed Indian National football team coach with his all-round performance as he along with Anwar Ali were named in 38 member Indian National team camp for the upcoming Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus.
Danish and Anwar are potential replacement for the star footballers Sunil Chhetri and Ashique Kuruniyan after the pair pulled out from the national camp. The 38-member contingent for the camp was named by Coach Igor Stimac. The selected players are scheduled to assemble in Pune from March 10 while as training will start from next day.
The contingent will be flying to Bahrain on March 21. Team is scheduled to play Bahrain on March 23, and Belarus on March 26.
Danish who this year joined Bengaluru from Real Kashmir FC, was one of the star players for Bengaluru side in ISL. He not only was goal scorer but played his part in assists as well. Danish was also active in assisting the defence when needed and with his commitment and all-round performance he has impressed one and all. In the 17 matches played, Danish scored three goals and had two assists. He was regular in the starting XI of the club.
As per Stat analysis , Danish attempted 66 tackles and averaged almost 20 passes per game. He also made 16 blocks and eight interceptions in 1080 minutes of action.
Danish has termed his selection in Indian team as dream come true and said that he will try his best to seal his spot in the team.
"I was hoping for it after having a good season in ISL. I am happy and thank Allah for giving me chance to play at highest level," said Danish.
"It is a first step towards achieving ultimate dream of making it to Indian National team. I will try my best to impress coach," he said.
Danish thanked all his supporters who have been supporting him over the years.
"Without support of my parents and supporters , I wouldn't have been able to achieve all this," he added.
Meanwhile J&K Football Association and Downtown Heroes FC have congratulated Danish for getting selected for National side camp.
Before playing in ISL for Bengaluru FC, Danish played for Real Kashmir FC in I-League. He is employee of J&K Bank and has been groomed in its football academy.