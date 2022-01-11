Danish Farooq scores 2nd ISL goal

Srinagar: Rising football superstar of Kashmir Danish Farooq on Monday evening scored his second Indian Super League (ISL) goal for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.

It was his 10th game of ISL career and he went on to open the score for his side in the 8th minute. Bengaluru FC won match by 3-0 as Prince Ibara netted two in the 23rd and 45th minute.