Danish Farooq scores 2nd ISL goal

Srinagar: Rising football superstar of Kashmir Danish Farooq on Monday evening scored his second Indian Super League (ISL) goal for Bengaluru FC against Mumbai City FC at PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa.
It was his 10th game of ISL career and he went on to open the score for his side in the 8th minute. Bengaluru FC won match by 3-0 as Prince Ibara netted two in the 23rd and 45th minute.
Earlier Danish had scored his first goal against Mohun Bagan at GMC Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa.
With his second goal Danish has become top scorer in ISL from Kashmir , infact J&K . Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo and Ishfaq Ahmed who have both played in ISL previously had also scored one goal each. Wadoo had scored one goal and one assist in 62 matches of ISL while as Ishfaq Ahmed had scored one goal in 25 ISL matches.
Danish only in his 10 ISL matches has already scored two goals and one assist.
“Alhamdulillah, happy to get on the scoresheet but the 3 points are all that matter in the end,” Danish said after the match.
Danish this season joined ISL side Bengaluru FC after playing in I-League for Real Kashmir FC.