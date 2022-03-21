Danish in Indian football team for Bahrain friendlies

In the team, seven players including Danish have got the maiden call up.

“We are playing Bahrain and Belarus, and they are better-ranked sides than us. But whatever the rankings are, you need to do it on the pitch. Bahrain will show us where we stand. We will give chances to some young players who have played well in the Hero ISL this season to see how much we can use them for the qualifiers in June,” Head Coach Igor Stimac was quoted as saying in an AIFF statement.

The matches are a part of the team’s preparation for the final round of the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifying matches which will be held in Kolkata from June 8 onwards. India has been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan and Cambodia.

Danish Farooq who this season played in Indian Super League (ISL) for Bengaluru FC has impressed the Indian National football team coach with his all-round performance.