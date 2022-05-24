Dav Whatmore to visit MS Dhoni Cricket Academy of Doon School

In this regard, Doon School Srinagar has invited willing participants to register online as well as in person at school’s reception desk.

Mihir Diwakar, Former Ranji Trophy Player from Jharkhand, Former Indian U20 Player, a Childhood friend of MS Dhoni and played cricket together, MD MSDCA from New Delhi and Satrajit Lahri Former First class (Raniji) cricketer for Tripura, faculty at NCAC (National Cricket Academy), BCCI Level 3 coach, ECB Level 3 coach, MSDCA Assistant director of coaching from New Delhi will conduct the training session of the campers on May 27 and 28.

Dave Whatmore will also conduct the camp on May 30 and 31, the handout reads.