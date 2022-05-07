Day 2: JKCA’s Talent Hunt trials continue across J&K

Srinagar: The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Talent Hunt for the Under-19 age group continued across J&K on the second day of the trials at multiple venues in both the provinces on Saturday.
Apart from the opening day attendance on Friday, more cricketers, both boys and girls, turned up for the trials at almost all the selected venues across the UT.
Around 1068 boys and girls from Kashmir province and 973 boys and girls from Jammu province took part in these first of its kind Talent hunt trials on Day-1 and Day-2.
“It brings an ecstatic feeling to observe the overwhelming response of the budding cricketers towards Talent Hunt trials. We are committed to providing a transparent system and it is the players and the officials to make judicious use of the same. We are hopeful that JKCA gets raw talent even from the remotest areas, which can be moulded by providing a proper platform and ample opportunity,” said JKCA Sub-Committee member Brig Anil Gupta.
“To identify talented boys and girls out of a big number of cricketers is not everybody’s cup of tea. That is why we have nominated top cricketers of J&K to do the job,” he said.
In Kashmir Talent hunt is being held at Mattan Anantnag for the South Kashmir zone while for the North Kashmir zone trials are being held at Khushal Stadium Sopore. In Central Zone, the trials are going on at Sher-i -Kashmir Cricket Stadium Sonwar.
Similarly, trials are also being held at three venues in Jammu province. After the Under-19 age group, the trials of the Under-23 age group in both boys and girls sections would be held. In the end trials of the senior category would be held. The trials would be followed by J&K wide tournament titled Peace Cup.