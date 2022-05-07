Day 2: JKCA’s Talent Hunt trials continue across J&K

Srinagar: The J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) Talent Hunt for the Under-19 age group continued across J&K on the second day of the trials at multiple venues in both the provinces on Saturday.

Apart from the opening day attendance on Friday, more cricketers, both boys and girls, turned up for the trials at almost all the selected venues across the UT.

Around 1068 boys and girls from Kashmir province and 973 boys and girls from Jammu province took part in these first of its kind Talent hunt trials on Day-1 and Day-2.