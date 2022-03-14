DAY 3: PINK-BALL TEST | India beat Sri Lanka by 238 runs

Bengaluru: Dimuth Karunaratne scored his 14th Test century on a difficult pitch but it was not enough to deny India a win by 238 runs on Day three of the second Test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday.

With the huge win inside the first two sessions on Day three, the hosts have completed a 2-0 series sweep and pocketed 12 points as part of World Test Championship (WTC) tally.