DC Budgam inaugurates Inter-block district level competitions

Budgam: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today inaugurated inter block sports events under various sports disciplines at sports Stadium Budgam.
The event was organized by Youth Services and Sports Department Budgam.
As many as 500 students from different sports activities from all 17 blocks will take part in 04 different sports activities.
Speaking on the occasion, the DDC while hailing and appreciating the efforts of district Youth Services and Sports Officer, Budgam said that Budgam district has distinction in contributing and making possible participation of 82000 children in different sports activities at UT level during last year.
He said our children have enormous talent and potential which they demonstrated at national and international level competitions by winning many medals.
Keeping in view the enthusiasm and interest the boys and girls of the district are having towards sports activities, the DC said that District Administration will develop one play field in every panchayat and if there is land available, the play field will be developed in every village.
The DDC on the occasion stressed on the participating players that apart from sports activities, players shall participate in the panchayat cleanliness drives, drug de-addiction workshops and other social development activities.
Earlier in her welcome address, the Youth Services and Sports officer Budgam thanked the DDC in making all sports-related events organized by DYSS Budgam a success.
She said due to relentless efforts and strong mechanisms, the DYSS received appreciative remarks on account of the mass participation of students in sports activities.