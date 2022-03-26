DC Kulgam inaugurates T-10 Cricket tournament

Kulgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat Saturday inaugurated the T-10 inter-school cricket tournament at Kulgam Cricket Stadium, here.
The tournament was organised to promote sports-related spirit in the district and give young and promising talents an opportunity to come together for the cause of sports.
The tournament was organized by District Administration Kulgam in collaboration with District Information Centre Kulgam and District Youth Services Department Kulgam.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC shared how cricket had been his passion since his childhood days and exhorted the youth to take part in sports to beat stress and enhance physical and mental fitness.
The DC said that the sport has a positive and constructive role in our social and psychological development besides such events enable youth to engage in positive pursuits.
The motive to organize the tournament is to connect with youth and spread awareness against substance abuse.
A total of 08 teams from various Higher Secondary Schools of Kulgam are scheduled to participate in this T-10 Knock-out tournament.
The inaugural match of the tournament was played between HSS Nihama and HSS Bugam which was won by the team of Higher Secondary School Bugam.