DC Kulgam kick-starts inter-zonal district level competition

Kulgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat today inaugurated Inter-zone district level Chess and Carrom competition for Boys and Girls at Sports Stadium, here.
The programme was organised by District Youth Services and Sports office Kulgam.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the main aim of such programmes is to nourish the sports talent among youth and such programmes are also of vital importance for the development of team spirit and leadership qualities among the youth.
He also added that the administration is committed to provide much better sports infrastructure across the district and will provide sports gear to 100 schools this year besides emphasis is being laid to upgrade sports infrastructure in the district to provide much better opportunities and facilities to youth in sports arenas.
He also added that efforts are in place to make the district hub of adventure tourism activities and soon trekking expeditions will be started.
On the occasion, DYSSO Ghulam Hassan shared details of sports activities carried out the previous year and the activity plan of the current year.
Present on the occasion were ACR, DYSSO and his staff members.