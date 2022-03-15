DC Pulwama inaugurates Carrom tournament

Pulwama: In a first of its kind, the Inter-District, UT level Carrom tournament for boys and girls in under 17 and 19 age groups, commenced today at Synthetic Hockey Turf, Industrial Estate Chatapora, here.
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary was the chief guest and SSP Pulwama Gh Jeelani was the guest of honour.
On the occasion DC formally declared the tournament open, being organized by the Department of Youth Services and Sports in coordination with the District Administration in which students from Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Ganderbal, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Kulgam, Kupwara, Pulwama, Samba, Shopian, Srinagar and Ramban are also participating.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC said efforts will be made to promote sports culture in Pulwama with special focus on infrastructure development in the form of playgrounds, stadia and other utilities.
He appreciated the Youth Services and Sports Department for organizing UT level competitions in the district and added that such big sports events provide an open platform to youth for inter-cultural exchanges which strengthens the bonds of unity and brotherhood amongst the students.
The DC urged the students to focus on their studies and hobbies simultaneously which are necessary for their overall personality development.
Urging the talented students to pursue sports as a full-time profession, the DC assured full cooperation to the sports department for organizing the sporting events in the district.