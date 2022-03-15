DC Pulwama inaugurates Carrom tournament

Pulwama: In a first of its kind, the Inter-District, UT level Carrom tournament for boys and girls in under 17 and 19 age groups, commenced today at Synthetic Hockey Turf, Industrial Estate Chatapora, here.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Baseer Ul Haq Choudhary was the chief guest and SSP Pulwama Gh Jeelani was the guest of honour.