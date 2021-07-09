DDC Kulgam inaugurates playfield at D H Pora

Kulgam: The District Development Commissioner, (DDC) Kulgam, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat on Friday inaugurated a playfield at DamhalHanjiPora (D H Pora) here.

This is a maiden playfield in the village and was a long-pending demand of the youth of the area and has been constructed and developed by the Rural Development Department with an estimated cost of 17.87 lakh.

At the inaugural function, the DDC said the administration is focused on developing sports infrastructure across the district in order to channelise the energy of youth towards sports activities.