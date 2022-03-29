Delegation of SAKSHAM, Special Olympics Bharat calls on LG Sinha

Jammu: A joint delegation of SAKSHAM and Special Olympics Bharat- J&K today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

The members of the delegation briefed the Lt Governor on their ongoing initiatives for the welfare of special athletes with intellectual or multiple disabilities.

The Lt Governor, while interacting with the members of the delegation said that the UT government is endeavouring to further promote sports in J&K with special emphasis on meeting the needs of specially-abled sportspersons.