DFA Srinagar holds meet

Srinagar: Ahead of the upcoming elections of the J&K Football Association (JKFA), the District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar held its meeting in Srinagar on Sunday.
In the meeting, members were briefed about the activities conducted by DFA in the year 2021-22.
"A total no of 297 matches were played during the said year. For the upcoming JKFA elections, 46 of DFA Srinagar are eligible voters out of 122 teams registered with DFA Srinagar from last 4 years," DFA Statement said.
"The Activities to be conducted during 2022-23 were also discussed in detail and the house requested that DFA that a good number of tournaments be conducted in order to give the opportunity to the budding players of the UT to showcase their talent," the statement said.