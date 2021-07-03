DG DYSS inaugurates archery training camp

Srinagar: Director General, Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS), Dr. SaleemurRehman on Saturday inaugurated the basic training camp for boys and girls in archery and field archery at Youth Hostel Gogjibagh here. The camp is being organised by the District Youth Services and Sports Srinagar.

The first of its kind initiative is aimed at training desirous students in the sport and laying a strong foundation for the game in Srinagar, a DYSS statement said, adding that the basic training camps in fencing and shooting are also going to start shortly.

Among others present on the occasion were Joint Director Kashmir DYSS Bashir Ahmad and DYSSO Srinagar Balbir Singh.