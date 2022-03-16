DGP inaugurates Shaheed Aman Memorial Cricket Tournament

Jammu: The Director-General of Police J&K, Dilbag Singh today declared open the 3rd edition of Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 Cricket Tournament at Chowgan Sports Ground in Kishtwar.
He also inaugurated the newly constructed Joint Interrogation Center at District Police Lines Kishtwar. He was accompanied by ADGP Jammu Zone Shri Mukesh Singh.
The DGP who was the chief guest inaugurated the Cricket tournament in presence of ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh, DIG DKR Range Dr Sunil Gupta, Commander 9 Sector RR Brig. Pranab Mishra, DC Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma, SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt, families of martyrs and respectable citizens of the Kishtwar district.
He led the officers/officials and citizens in observing two minutes of silence in memory of Shaheed Aman Thakur and other martyrs of J&K Police.
Speaking on the occasion the DGP welcomed and thanked all the players of different teams participating in the tournament and citizens who came to witness the inaugural match.
He said that this tournament provides an opportunity to pay tribute and homage to the brave officers and jawans of J&K Police. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of their martyrs who while protecting people and the nation sacrificed their lives and illuminated the name of our force and country, and wrote their names in golden letters in our collective memory.
The DGP while remembering the sacrifice of Martyr DySP Aman Thakur said that in 2019 while fighting terrorists in an encounter in Kulgam the brave officer laid down his life while evacuating one of his Army colleagues who was injured in the same encounter.
He said that it was a sad day. The DGP said that the aim of organizing different sports events by the J&K Police is to celebrate sports, mutual brotherhood and to remember and pay tributes to the martyrs.