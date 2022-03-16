DGP inaugurates Shaheed Aman Memorial Cricket Tournament

Speaking on the occasion the DGP welcomed and thanked all the players of different teams participating in the tournament and citizens who came to witness the inaugural match.

He said that this tournament provides an opportunity to pay tribute and homage to the brave officers and jawans of J&K Police. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is proud of their martyrs who while protecting people and the nation sacrificed their lives and illuminated the name of our force and country, and wrote their names in golden letters in our collective memory.