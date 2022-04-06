DHAKA LEAGUE | Parvez continues to impress with his all-round performance

Srinagar: Former J&K skipper, Parvez Rasool on Tuesday starred with both bat and ball in Dhaka Premier Division League to help his side Sheikh Jamal to clinch a thrilling one-wicket win.
Sheikh Jamal needed 12 runs from the last over against Prime Bank with only one wicket in hand. Parvez Rasool hit six and a boundary to carry his side home.
Earlier Parvez first bowled an exceptional spell with the ball taking four wickets and giving away only 25 runs in his 10 overs, which helped Sheikh Jamal restrict Prime Bank on a par total of 265 runs.
Later, with his team struggling on 141 for the loss of five wickets, Parvez played alongside tail-enders to ensure Sheikh Jamal stay in the game.
They needed 12 runs in the last over with just one wicket in hand. Parvez hit a four and six in consecutive deliveries as Sheikh Jamal posted a one-wicket win. Parvez ended up with 65 runs off 51 balls, including seven fours and two sixes.
Parvez has been playing in the Dhaka League regularly for the last several years.