Dhawan-led Indian team starts training in SL

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team on Friday underwent its first training session ahead of the limited series against hosts Sri Lanka from July 13.

India, who have picked a second-string squad for the series with the Test team currently in the UK, had arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday following which they the players quarantined in their room for three days. The side is being led by senior batsman ShikharDhawan and coached by NCA head Rahul Dravid.

The series is India’s last before the T20 World Cup in October-November. The squad has as many as six uncapped players including ChetanSakariya, K Gowtham, NitishRana, DevduttPadikkal, VarunChakaravarth and RuturajGaekwad.

It is also an important assignment for the likes of Prithvi Shaw, IshanKishan, Sanju Samson and SuryakumarYadav who are looking to secure their place in the World Cup squad. India play three ODIs and as many T20Is.