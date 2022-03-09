Director DYSS inaugurates Chess competition

Srinagar: Director Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Gazanfer Ali on Wednesday inaugurated the Inter-District level Chess competition at Sports Stadium Budgam.
While interacting with the participating students Director advised them to prove their metal in the game and sport of their choice.
“That habit of mind careful contemplation and planning is one of the cognitive health benefits of playing chess” he added.
He further stated that sports bring people together and help in developing problem-solving skills.
The competitions in chess are being organised for U-17 and U-19 years age group boys.
Around 150 students selected from different districts of the UT are taking part in the event.