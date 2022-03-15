Director DYSS inaugurates Volleyball tournament

Srinagar: Director Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) Gazanfar Ali inaugurated the inter-district under-19 Volleyball tournament for boys at Mini Sports Stadium Rajouri on Tuesday.
As per the statement, teams from all the 20 districts of the J&K are participating in the tournament with 210 young school boys participating.
Director DYSS advised the young student players to take part in physical activities regularly for their sound mental and physical health.
While highlighting the importance of taking part in games and sports he stated that it definitely inculcates a sense of discipline and brotherhood in the participants.
He threw light on the new initiative of the Department and said that the Department has a huge workforce and every possible step is being taken to make them comfortable for getting maximum from their efforts.
ADDC Rajouri Pawan Kumar Parihar and DYSSO Rajouri Sunil Singh Sambyal also attended the inaugural ceremony.
The tournament is going to conclude in March.