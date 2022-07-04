District Roll Ball Championship concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The District Roll ball Championship-2022 organised by J&K Sports Council in association with J&K Roll Ball Association, Kashmir wing concluded at Gindun Sports Complex, Rajbagh.

During the championship held on 2nd and 3rd July 2022, more than 90 participants along with match and team officials took part in event.

Nuzhat Farooq, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir was the chief guest on the occasion.

She was accompanied by Manager Gindun Sports Complex besides other officials.