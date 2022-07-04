District Roll Ball Championship concludes in Srinagar

Srinagar: The District Roll ball Championship-2022 organised by J&K Sports Council in association with J&K Roll Ball Association, Kashmir wing concluded at Gindun Sports Complex, Rajbagh.
During the championship held on 2nd and 3rd July 2022, more than 90 participants along with match and team officials took part in event.
Nuzhat Farooq, Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir was the chief guest on the occasion.
She was accompanied by Manager Gindun Sports Complex besides other officials.
The competitions in U-11, U-14, U-17 and Senior categories were held. Team Blues trounced Team Reds in the senior category in a closely fought contest by a margin of 11:9 goals while in the girls category Team Jasmine won against their rivals Team Marigold by 4:3 goals in a thrilling competition.
Similarly in U-17 category Team A won by 13:9 goals defeating Team B in a battle of wits and in the U-14 category Team Mehboob-ul Alam won against Team Naqshbandh by a margin of 5:4 goals.