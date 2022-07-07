District Srinagar Hogam Sports tournament held

Srinagar: The first district Srinagar Hogam sports competition was held under the patronage of the Jammu Kashmir Hogam Association in Harwan on Thursday.
The competition started with a run. Basic race formats included a 1-kilometre run with 10 or more obstacles, a water crossing, and rope-assisted terrain ascents.
Youngsters from various clubs and schools in the Srinagar district took part in this tournament.
“Everyone has dreams. But it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort to make aspirations come true,” AdilTeli stated while interacting with students.
At the end of this month, the association is going to conduct the Hogam State tournament.
AdilTeli, who recently broke the Guinness record for the quickest bicycle trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, was the chief guest at the event and gave out awards to the students.