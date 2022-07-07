District Srinagar Hogam Sports tournament held

Srinagar: The first district Srinagar Hogam sports competition was held under the patronage of the Jammu Kashmir Hogam Association in Harwan on Thursday.

The competition started with a run. Basic race formats included a 1-kilometre run with 10 or more obstacles, a water crossing, and rope-assisted terrain ascents.

Youngsters from various clubs and schools in the Srinagar district took part in this tournament.