District Srinagar Judo championship held

Srinagar: J&K Judo Association organised one day Srinagar District Senior Judo Championship cum selection trials for Senior National Judo Championship of Kashmir province on Saturday at Indoor Sports Hall, Polo ground, Srinagar.
The championship was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Hamid Khan, Vice President J&K Judo Association and Gowhar Khan, Joint Secretary J&K Judo Association.
The selected senior players of Kashmir province will participate for final selection trials cum JK UT Senior Judo Championship scheduled to be held at M A Stadium, Jammu on August 12.
The player who will be selected in Jammu will represent JK UT in the Senior National Judo Championship which is going to be held at Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh from August 16 to 20.
Selected Players
Men: Suhail Rehman, Mehsheed Mohammad, Mood Nisar, Aazim, Farhat Gulzar, Basit Rafiq and Asrar Ahmad Rather.
Women: Huzaima Hanief, Tamleek Shah, Tazeem Fayaz and Humaira Hanief.