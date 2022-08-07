District Srinagar Judo championship held

Srinagar: J&K Judo Association organised one day Srinagar District Senior Judo Championship cum selection trials for Senior National Judo Championship of Kashmir province on Saturday at Indoor Sports Hall, Polo ground, Srinagar.

The championship was held under the chairmanship of Abdul Hamid Khan, Vice President J&K Judo Association and Gowhar Khan, Joint Secretary J&K Judo Association.

The selected senior players of Kashmir province will participate for final selection trials cum JK UT Senior Judo Championship scheduled to be held at M A Stadium, Jammu on August 12.