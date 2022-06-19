Div Com flags off first-ever Inter-School swimming competition

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole flagged off Kashmir's first Inter-School swimming competition here.

As per the statement, Pole was accompanied by Joint Director School Education Sanaullah, Deputy CEO Srinagar Anjum Raja, Secretary Sports Council and a number of students from the various schools of Kashmir.

Students who participated in the competition showed acrobatic skills with various strokes in the Dal waters. The students exhibiting aquatic adventure craft had been training for the last some days under the guidance of their mentors.

SDRF rescue team was on vigil to take necessary safeguards in case of any emergency.