Div Com flags off first-ever Inter-School swimming competition

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, PK Pole flagged off Kashmir's first Inter-School swimming competition here.
As per the statement, Pole was accompanied by Joint Director School Education Sanaullah, Deputy CEO Srinagar Anjum Raja, Secretary Sports Council and a number of students from the various schools of Kashmir.
Students who participated in the competition showed acrobatic skills with various strokes in the Dal waters. The students exhibiting aquatic adventure craft had been training for the last some days under the guidance of their mentors.
SDRF rescue team was on vigil to take necessary safeguards in case of any emergency.
The mega event culminated in a prize distribution ceremony wherein the Chief Guest Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pole gave away prizes to the best performers. In the Senior category, 5 students received awards for their swimming prowess while 5 more awards went into the kitty of swimmers in the junior category.
The top 5 performers in the senior category were Amir Ali from BHS Hazratbal (First Prize), Sajad Ahmad from BHS Hazratbal (2nd Prize), Mehrajudin from S.P.Hr.Secondary School( 3rd Prize) Irshad Hussain from BHS Hazratbal (4th Prize) Majid Ali from S.P Higher Secondary School (5th Prize).
In the Junior Category Mohammad Ali from Tyndale Biscoe(First Prize)Ibrahim Khan (2nd Prize) Adil Ali from BMS Moti Mohalla (3rd Prize) Muneer Ali from BMS Kandi Mohalla (4th) and Danish Ahmad from R.P.School (5th Prize)
Parents who came to watch their wards performing in the event of its kind hailed such co-curricular initiatives and called for more such endeavours in the future.