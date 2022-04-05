Div Com flags off J&K Dragon Boat team for Kerala

Srinagar: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole flagged off 28 member Team comprising of boys and girls, of J&K Dragon Boat Association, from Boulevard Road Srinagar today, for their participation in the 9th National Dragon Boat Championship, to be held at Alappuzha, Kerala from 8th to 10th April 2022.
The J&K team has been sponsored by Khyber Industries Pvt. Ltd. and co-sponsored by J&K Youth Services & Sports, HK Cements, TCI Cements, Kashmir Mahal Resorts, Elfa International and Ehsaas International.
Div Com was informed that the winners of the National Championship will get an opportunity to participate as part of the Indian Team in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou China in September 2022.
It was also informed that Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Coach from J&K Police Water Sports Team has been selected by the Asian Dragon Boat Federation as Official Member, for the conduct of the Dragon Boat event, during the 19th Asian Games 2022.
Div Com Kashmir appreciated the J&K Dragon Boat Association for providing opportunities to the talented boys and girls of Kashmir to participate in such events.
He said that the J & K team are going as Sports Ambassadors from Kashmir to Kerala and wished them luck in the tournaments. He said that the Govt. of J&K is keen to support youth so that their talent and skills are channelized into sports.
The flag-off ceremony was attended amongst others by MS Punoo, President JKDBA, Er Aamir Ali, Senior Vice President J&K Dragon Boat Association, Muhammad Yaqoob Bhat, Vice President, Muzaffar A Shah, Jt Secy JKDBA and Shabir Ahmed, Captain of the team.
Others who participated included Dy. Commandant SDRF, Rashad Khan, Director Khyber Industries Pvt Ltd, Abdul Manan Trumboo, Director HK Cements Muhammad Yaqoob Mir, CEO Elfa International Mehran Khan, and from Ehsaas International Tabsum Geelani and Hakim Ilyas. Faisal Khan from Olympic Sports and other prominent citizens and sports enthusiasts also participated.