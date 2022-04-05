Div Com flags off J&K Dragon Boat team for Kerala

Div Com was informed that the winners of the National Championship will get an opportunity to participate as part of the Indian Team in the 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou China in September 2022.

It was also informed that Farooq Ahmad Bhat, Coach from J&K Police Water Sports Team has been selected by the Asian Dragon Boat Federation as Official Member, for the conduct of the Dragon Boat event, during the 19th Asian Games 2022.

Div Com Kashmir appreciated the J&K Dragon Boat Association for providing opportunities to the talented boys and girls of Kashmir to participate in such events.