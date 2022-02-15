Doda to host Snow Skiing event

Bhaderwah: District Administration Doda is going to host a Snow Skiing event at picturesque Jai Valley among other sports events under Sansad Khel Spardha- a national initiative to identify the local talent in different sports activities and encourage players to find a place at national and next levels.

In this regard, District Development Commissioner Vikas Sharma on Tuesday chaired a meeting of stakeholder departments here at Dak Bungalow Bhadarwah to discuss the modalities and arrangements to be put in place in advance for the event.