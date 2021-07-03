Downtown Heroes FC launch age group teams, football academy

Secretary J&K Sports Council Nuzhat Gull was the chief guest on the occasion while J&K Football Association president Zamir Thakur, District Football Association (DFA) Srinagar president FayazSofi and other were present on the occasion.

Downtown Heroes FC was launched in 2019. It had its first full season last year and managed to give out decent performance in its inaugural season in the Premier League. The club has managed to reach the knockout stage in Real Kashmir Cup which is pending for the time being. It also won the Doon Knockout football tournament.

Downtown Heroes FC is among the five clubs who have applied for participation in the Second Division I-League this season.

They will be participating in the first professional league of J&K from July 12 which is going to decide as to who will represent J&K in I-League.