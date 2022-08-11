Downtown Heroes FC lift Etihad Cup

Srinagar: The Downtown Heroes FC won the Etihad Cup on Wednesday at Iqbal Stadium in Pampore.
Downtown Heroes FC and Kashmir United FC competed against one another in the tournament's grand finale.
Both teams put out their best effort in what ended up being a closely contested duel.
Salah went on to score a goal for Downtown Heroes FC in the 34th minute of the game.
Despite Kashmir United FC's best efforts, they were unable to get an equaliser.
By a score of 1-0, Downtown Heroes FC won the match and the championship. The squad's management praised the team for the victory.